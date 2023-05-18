BAKERSFIELD — A prosecutor during closing arguments in Kern County Superior Court on Monday painted adoptive parents accused of murdering Orrin and Orson West as abusive liars whose failure to protect their young children led to them dying while the defense said these characterizations don’t align with evidence.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West. Jurors began their deliberations Wednesday. Prosecutor Eric Smith is seeking a guilty verdict on all counts while defense attorneys are seeking a not guilty verdict.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.