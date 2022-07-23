Soccer Obit Seeler

German soccer star Uwe Seeler shoots a penalty during his farewell match, on May 1, 1972, in Hamburg, Germany. Uwe Seeler, the spectacular former Hamburger SV striker who captained West Germany to the 1966 World Cup final, has died.

 Helmuth Lohmann/AP Photo

BERLIN — Uwe Seeler, who led West Germany to the 1966 World Cup final as captain of the national team, died, on Thursday. He was 85.

Regarded as one of Germany’s best-ever players, Seeler was famous for his overhead kicks and ability to score goals from the unlikeliest of angles. He was also known for his humility and fairness, and respected for his never wavering loyalty to hometown club Hamburger SV.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.