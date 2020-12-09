PALMDALE — Some lucky Palmdale families will get an early Christmas present from a Southern California Credit Union this Saturday.
Wescom Credit Union is going to surprise some families at an undisclosed tree lot and pay for their tree with no strings attached.
“After what has been a challenging year for everyone, Wescom is pleased to spread cheer to Southern California families just in time for the holidays,” Vice President of Marketing and Communications Tamar Atamian said. “It’s heartwarming to see the joy on people’s faces when they realize their tree is being paid for by Wescom.”
This is Wescom’s sixth year helping families across the region by picking up the tab on their tree as part of its #WescomKindness program. The Credit Union will cover up to $100 in value per family and give away at least $2,000 at the participating tree lot.
The tree giveaway program will also be conducted in other communities such as Anaheim, Corona, Hawthorne, Riverside, Sherman Oaks, Thousand Oaks and Torrance.
