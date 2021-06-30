PALMDALE — Palmdale city officials are hoping to improve the well-being of people across the Antelope Valley, hopefully building meaningful connections and coalitions that result in positive outcomes for residents.
To begin the process, the city is conducting a survey “so that we can have a baseline measurement of how the community feels, where we’re at post-COVID here and what steps we can take to change those measurements,” Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
The online survey is open to all and coordinators hope to get as many responses as possible. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and the individual responses are strictly confidential. The survey is available in English and Spanish.
The survey is a key goal for the entire project, Palmdale Management Analyst Nardy Lopez said.
The results will be shared throughout the Valley, including with organizations that provide resources.
The formal manifestation of the effort will be the Wellbeing Coalition, intended as a Valley-wide collaboration amongst various community organizations and leaders.
The 50 participants in the Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology course, a six-month program set to begin in August, will be at this effort’s core.
Participants will take part in 90-minute virtual weekly classes and a monthly day-and-a-half class in person.
“This will be the first class and I hope it’s successful, and I hope it’s deemed long-term to build on,” Murphy said.
Applications are being accepted now for the training course and are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/wellbeing. The cost for the program is $5,500 and scholarships are available.
“This program has great potential to make huge positive impacts in the Antelope Valley,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said. “I’m excited to see what will come of this and I encourage anyone who has a heart for this community and a desire to make a real difference to apply.”
The goal is to have a diverse group of participants representing local interests including aerospace, government, education, medical care, nonprofit organizations, private industry, service providers and those who use those services. Among the issues organizers expect to see represented are mental health and homelessness, Murphy said.
“If we’ve learned anything, it’s that service providers don’t always know what other service providers are doing,” he said. “So we’re trying to build this network where people will talk and possibly find ways to work together so that their efforts are complementary. There’s a lot of great organizations doing inspirational work, we want to make sure that we’re sharing that with each other.”
As part of the certificate course, participants will design and implement a community project.
Coordinators plan for the effort to expand beyond the initial 50 participants, as they take the information back to their organizations and apply what they have learned, Lopez said.
“A positive mindset throughout the community helps with resources, the community becoming engaged,” she said. “It creates unity and a healthier community.”
Midland County, Mich. has used the same program with positive results, Murphy said. He spoke to many of the officials and participants there, before bringing the program to the Antelope Valley.
“They can’t speak highly enough of it,” he said.
For information on the Wellbeing Lab, contact Lopez at 661-267-5177 or nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org
To take the survey, visit https://permahsurvey.com/antelopevalley/
