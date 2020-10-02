LANCASTER — Deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station made an unexpected discovery while doing a welfare check over the weekend.
They conducted a welfare check on a person in a vehicle at an undisclosed location. They discovered the male driver slumped over the steering wheel while his car was facing the wrong direction in the roadway.
Deputies rendered aid to the unidentified driver and discovered drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the front seat of the car. In addition, multiple credit cards and EBT cards, as well a burglary tools were visible.
The driver was transported to a hospital for medical attention. When deputies did an inventory of the car, they found stolen mail and multiple weapons, to include a sawed-off shotgun.
The man’s condition is unknown and it’s not clear if he was charged or arrested.
An email request for information from the Lancaster station was not answered.
