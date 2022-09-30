AVUHSD welding

Palmdale High School sophomore Gabriel Gallo works on a gas welding or oxy-acetylene project in teacher Travis Widick’s class. Antelope Valley Union High School District started a dedicated welding program at Palmdale and Littlerock high schools, this year. Widick splits his time between the two schools.

PALMDALE —  Antelope Valley Union High School District has started a dedicated welding program at Palmdale and Littlerock high schools.

The program is in its first year. The eventual goal is for students who successfully complete the program to graduate with a certificate in welding.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Great to see...and a skill that will pay really good money.

