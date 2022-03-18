PALMDALE — A “Welcome Home” ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War in the Antelope Valley will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday.
The event, hosted by the Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition, takes place at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The ceremony is intended to create generational awareness of the sacrifices of those who served during the Vietnam War, according to organizers.
The official stage program will start at 11:30 a.m. At the close of the program, and as a show of appreciation for their service, those Vietnam veterans in attendance will receive a commemorative lapel pin specifically created for this Welcome Home Ceremony, organizers said.
The event will also include a car show, food trucks and classic ’60s music.
“It is important for us to remember, support, and bolster the positive psychological and social wellbeing of the VV’s and their families,” AV WellBeing Coalition member Autumn Hicks said.
