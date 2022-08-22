Obit-Weiskopf

Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament, in 1980, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio.

 AP Photo/File

Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses.

Weiskopf died, Saturday, at his home in Big Sky, Mont., at the age of 79, his wife said. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, in December 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.