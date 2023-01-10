LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing for rape and sexual assault convictions was delayed, Monday, so that his attorneys can file a motion for a new trial.

The 70-year-old former movie magnate could get up to 18 years in prison at the sentencing that is now scheduled for Feb. 23. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a similar conviction in New York, which is under appeal.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Search the internet...there are pictures showing Oafra grinning ear to ear...while handing over a young blond girl to Harvey Weinstein, like she is a piece of meat...Google it

