Sexual Misconduct-Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape at a Los Angeles trial in another #MeToo moment of reckoning, five years after he became a magnet for the movement.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — After a month-long trial and nine days of deliberations, Los Angeles jurors, on Monday, found Harvey Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers he was charged with abusing.

But the three guilty counts involving an Italian actor and model known at the trial as Jane Doe 1 still struck a major blow against the disgraced movie mogul, and provided another #MeToo moment of reckoning, five years after he became a magnet for the movement.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Google "Weinstein and Oafra"....You will find pictures of Oafra handing a young innocent looking girl over to Weinstein like a piece of Raw Meat...Weinstein is a Democrat....as is most (not all) Pedophiles and Sexual Predators.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.