PALMDALE — Residents interested in the future of Palmdale’s parks and recreation system are invited to take part in helping formulate the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, the blueprint for future parks facilities and improvements.
Development of this Master Plan will kick off with a community-wide meeting at 11 a.m. on April 15 at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
A Parks and Recreation Master Plan has been a goal for years, but the city did not have the means to do so until funds from the city’s Measure AV sales tax were allocated to the project, Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said, earlier this year.
With the adoption of the General Plan update last fall, creating a Master Plan was listed as a top priority in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Element, she said.
In February, the City Council approved a $240,000 contract with Portland, Maine-based Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker to help develop the plan.
The Master Plan will help guide the Parks and Recreation Department over the next five to 10 years or more, Jeff Milkes, senior consultant for Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker, said when the contract was awarded.
“These kinds of Master Plans … are very multi-faceted,” he said. “There’s a lot to them.”
Part of developing the Master Plan includes an assessment of existing parks facilities, programs and operations to determine what the community wants to see in its parks and recreation opportunities.
Among the questions the survey will address are how many parks residents want to see and what goes in them, Milkes said.
The assessment will study what is needed to ensure equity and diversity in park development, so all the community has access, he said.
The needs assessment will also look at any gaps in services, including how far apart parks are located.
The information collected will be used to create and later refine a draft plan — and ultimately the final plan. The plan will prioritize the short-, mid- and long-term goals for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Aside from the initial community meeting, additional opportunities for the public to provide input and feedback will include an interactive website, future in-person and virtual community meetings and surveys. Public participation ensures that the city’s service meets the needs of all residents today, while promoting a healthy, sustainable and equitable park system for the future.
