Obit Lowell Weicker

Sen. Lowell Weicker, R-Conn., tells a Senate subcommittee on April 8, 1974, in Washington that a secret task force to compile intelligence reports on President Nixon’s political enemies was set up inside the Internal Revenue Service within months of Nixon becoming president. Weicker died Wednesday at age 92.

 Associated Press files

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lowell P. Weicker Jr., a Republican US senator who tussled with his own party during the Watergate hearings, championed legislation to protect people with disabilities and later was elected Connecticut governor as an independent, died Wednesday. He was 92.

Weicker’s death at a hospital in Middletown, Conn., after a short illness, was confirmed by his family in a statement released by a spokesperson.

