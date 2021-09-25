CALIFORNIA CITY — The inaugural Cal City Farmers Market arrives today, kicking off a weekly opportunity for residents to find fresh foods, as well as crafts and other goods.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays year-round, beginning today. It will be at the California City Business Park, 8209 California City Blvd.
The market is intended to provide a source for fresh and healthy foods for Cal City residents, market director and city Parks and Recreation Commissioner Shauna Royten said during a presentation to the City Council.
“It’s so important that we have one here in California City, because we are considered a food desert,” she said. “Having a farmers market here will bring local, fresh food, organic food, healthy food to provide a healthier way of living for Cal City and all the surrounding communities.”
Among the vendors listed for this first day of the market are three farmers, providing a variety of fruits and vegetables, including strawberries, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, kale, potatoes, onions, cucumbers, cantaloupe and eggs.
The list of crafts and artists selling their goods includes jewelry, textile art, custom mugs and cups, handmade blankets, local honey and natural bath and body goods, to name a few.
Food vendors include tamales, fruit water, street corn and fresh lemonade, with more scheduled for Oct. 2.
The market has also qualified for the federal SNAP program to be able to accept EBT cards.
The market will also provide a gathering place to help promote community.
“We want it to serve as a central hub for information,” she said.
This week, organizations as diverse as the Cal City Arts Commission and Adventist Health will be on hand.
The certified farmers market is hosted by the nonprofit organization Royten’s Enrichment Academy Community Hope, or R.E.A.C.H., and sponsored by Ace Hardware.
REACH, led by Royten and her husband, is an organization dedicated to improving health and wellness, especially to underrepresented communities, Royten said.
In addition to the market, the group organized a community garden in Cal City.
