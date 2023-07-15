PALMDALE  — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley effective Friday through 11 p.m. Monday with “dangerously hot conditions” forecast for today, with temperatures up to 114 degrees.

Friday’s high temperatures for Lancaster and Palmdale did not reach record levels as anticipated. Lancaster’s high was 109 degrees and Palmdale’s was 107. The highest recorded temperature for July 14 in Palmdale was 113 degrees in 1972, according to extremeweatherwatch.com. The hottest temperature in the city’s history was 118 degrees on Aug. 5, 1990. The record high in Lancaster on July 14 was 111 degrees in 1972.

