PALMDALE — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley effective Friday through 11 p.m. Monday with “dangerously hot conditions” forecast for today, with temperatures up to 114 degrees.
Friday’s high temperatures for Lancaster and Palmdale did not reach record levels as anticipated. Lancaster’s high was 109 degrees and Palmdale’s was 107. The highest recorded temperature for July 14 in Palmdale was 113 degrees in 1972, according to extremeweatherwatch.com. The hottest temperature in the city’s history was 118 degrees on Aug. 5, 1990. The record high in Lancaster on July 14 was 111 degrees in 1972.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminded people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, in particular older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.
Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:
• Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.
• If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.
• Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are “cracked” or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.
• Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103 or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.
• Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.
• If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose.
• Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.
“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone and pets,” Los Angeles County Health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.
“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”
