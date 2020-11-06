PEARBLOSSOM — FEMA staff will be assisting people from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday at the Pearblossom Park, 39122 121st St. East (rain or shine).
Registration enables FEMA to determine residents’ eligibility for financial awards that may help pay for rent, home repair, home replacement or other serious disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation or medical, funeral or dental expenses. Deadline to register is Dec. 16.
