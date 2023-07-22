Junior Test Pilot Summer Program

Art Thompson, who serves as chairman of the Flight Test Historical Foundation Board of Directors, talks about the October 2012 Red Bull Stratos jump Thursday on the last day of the 2023 Junior Test Pilot Summer Program, which is put on by the foundation with support from Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Students in the 2023 Junior Test Pilot Summer Program closed out their week Thursday with a presentation by Art Thompson on the Red Bull Stratos jump and a visit from Assemblyman Tom Lackey.

The free summer program offered science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, education and career development for more than 500 students over six weeks. The program was developed by the Flight Test Historical Foundation, the nonprofit organization that funds and operates the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base.

