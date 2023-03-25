LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College’s main Lancaster campus and the Palmdale Center have a week of events scheduled next week in honor Cesar Chavez.
Starting Monday, both campus libraries will showcase works by 22 Mexican-American and Chicano authors including “… And the Earth Did Not Devour Him,” a book by Tomas Rivera about the experiences of Chicano migrant farmworkers.
Other highlighted books include “The Moths and Other Stories” by Helena Maria Viramontes, which features eight stories about Mexican American women from diverse backgrounds and generations who all face similar struggles. “The Road to Tamazunchale,” by Ron Arias, is a Chicano novel that tells the story of Don Fausto, a very old man on the verge of death who lives in the barrio of Los Angeles.
On Wednesday, the Lancaster campus will screen “Cesar Chavez,” the 2014 biographical film starring Michael Peña as Chavez and produced and directed by “Andor” star and producer Diego Luna.
The film will be screened from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Student Lounge (SCT 150). Snacks will be provided. A question-and-answer period with moderators Dr. Ariel Tumbaga, an AV College Spanish professor and history professor Maria Espinoza-Shrock will follow.
Now through April 8, the AVC Art Gallery Exhibit “Dream in Color” features a contemporary look at the evolution of Chicana/o/x art.
A public reception is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m., April 8.
The featured artists are Fabian Debora, John Zender Estrada, Jessie Fregozo, Margaret Garcia, Gronk, Aida Huerta (Isla), Isabel Martinez, Rick Ortega, Nuria Ortiz (Ms. Yellow), Obed Silva, Pinchi Michi, Mike “Angel” Velasquez, and Miranda “Nana” Villanueva.
Classes will not be in session on Friday, Cesar Chavez Day, which is a state holiday in California. Although it is not a federal holiday, in 2014 President Barack Obama proclaimed March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day in the United States.
Chavez co-founded the National Farm Workers of America alongside Dolores Huerta and Gilbert Padilla while advocating for immigrants and Latinos. He advocated for safe working conditions and living wages for farm workers in the United States so they could support their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.