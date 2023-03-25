LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College’s main Lancaster campus and the Palmdale Center have a week of events scheduled next week in honor Cesar Chavez.

Starting Monday, both campus libraries will showcase works by 22 Mexican-American and Chicano authors including “… And the Earth Did Not Devour Him,” a book by Tomas Rivera about the experiences of Chicano migrant farmworkers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.