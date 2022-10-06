Wildfire-Lawsuit

Firefighters survey homes destroyed, last month, by the Mill Fire in Weed, Calif. Robert Davies, who lost his home in the fire is suing Roseburg Forest Products Co., over the start of the fire.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — A California man who lost his home in a wildfire, last month, has sued a wood products company at the center of the blaze, accusing it of failing to address the risk of a fire starting on its property.

The fire started near the Roseburg Forest Products Co. mill, on Sept. 2, in the small town of Weed near the California-Oregon border. It eventually burned more than six square miles, destroyed 118 buildings and killed two people. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is still investigating the cause of the fire.

