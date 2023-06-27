The new Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department will host a technical assistance webinar from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday via Microsoft Teams to help nonprofit organizations seeking to apply for a Care First Community Investment Care Grant.
Care First Community Investment succeeded Los Angeles County Measure J after the measure’s limits on Board of Supervisor’s spending decisions was ruled unconstitutional. Measure J was the ballot measure passed by voters in 2020 to require that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated unrestricted funding be spent to address racial injustice through community investments such as youth development, job training, small business development, supportive housing services and alternatives to incarceration.
