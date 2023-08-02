The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission for the Sheriff’s Department will hold a Webex webinar from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
The panel will highlight the goals of school security and how districts, schools, parents and students can work toward improved outcomes for students and ensuring accountability for all.
“While we work to refine the best practices to ensure safety on school campuses, it is important to prioritize students’ successful outcomes and focus on accountability,” the commission said in an announcement. “This session will bring together experts to share ideas for improvements as well as streamlining efforts to ensure that best practices are implemented across all schools.”
The speakers are Danielle Butler Vappie, Civilian Oversight Commission interim executive director; Luis S. Garcia, commissioner & behavioral mental health consultant; Barron Gardner, teacher, Antelope Valley High School; Rudy Perez, president, National Association of School Resource Officers; Jewel Forbes, Los Angeles County Office of Education Project Director II, Mental Health and School; and Amir Whitaker, Senior Policy Counsel, ACLU of Southern California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.