Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present the Navigating LA County and Metro Contracting Opportunities webinar for small and diverse contractors at 3:30 p.m., Sept.15.

Barger will record an introduction for the event. It will be the third time she has hosted one of these seminars in the Fifth District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.