Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will present the Navigating LA County and Metro Contracting Opportunities webinar for small and diverse contractors at 3:30 p.m., Sept.15.
Barger will record an introduction for the event. It will be the third time she has hosted one of these seminars in the Fifth District.
The program is designed to help contractors with their capacity and business growth. They will learn the fundamental of bonding and discover why it is necessary for Public Works projects. There will also be opportunities to learn about certifications and the Contract Finance Assistance Program.
The webinar is recommended for those interested in doing business with the county or metro, looking to grow or obtain bonding, interested in learning about upcoming construction opportunities or interested in learning or have questions about certifications.
The regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program is designed to help the firms in bidding and obtaining work on infrastructure development and other publicly-funded construction projects.
The CDABP will provide bonding assistance, financing, technical support, education, training and other services to under-served businesses. The no-cost program is sponsored by LA County and Metro and administered by Merriwether and Williams Insurance Services.
