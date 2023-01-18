Bald Eagles

In this photo provided by Friends of Big Bear Valley web cam, a bald eagle and her partner look over two eggs as seen in a live web cam, Tuesday, in a nest in Big Bear. Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg over the weekend during a snowstorm.

 Associated Press

BIG BEAR LAKE — A bald eagle has laid two eggs, this month, in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg, Saturday afternoon, amid a snowstorm near Big Bear. The first egg came, Jan. 11.

