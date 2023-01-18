BIG BEAR LAKE — A bald eagle has laid two eggs, this month, in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed.
Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg, Saturday afternoon, amid a snowstorm near Big Bear. The first egg came, Jan. 11.
The group Friends of Big Bear Valley, which installed the web cam, says Jackie’s partner, a male bald eagle named Shadow, has been sharing egg-warming duties.
More than 3,200 people were viewing the video feed, Tuesday afternoon. It showed an eagle nestling on the eggs as winds blew through the snow-covered San Bernardino National Forest.
