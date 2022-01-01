The holidays won’t affect trash collection schedules for Waste Management customers in the Antelope Valley, but the recent winter storms might.
A regular collection schedule is in effect for next week, following the New Year’s holiday, Waste Management officials said, Thursday.
However, in some rural areas, collections may be impacted by weather and road conditions.
“At WM, the safety of residents and our team is our highest priority,” Antelope Valley Community Relations Manager Josh Mann said. “We are taking every precaution to avoid washed out or muddy roads that may be unstable for collection vehicles and appreciate the patience and understanding for any collection delays this may cause.”
Those residents whose service will be delayed will be notified by WM.
The winter weather also prompts some precautions from the waste hauler regarding setting trash bins out for collections.
“Antelope Valley winter weather, such as rain and strong winds, can cause carts to tip over,” Mann said. “We encourage residents to wait until their collection day to place containers out for service and make sure container lids are closed securely.”
Residents can also help prevent trash from ending up in the street by following these tips:
• Be aware of potential storm flows around your area and store containers securely.
• Avoid placing containers or bulky items where wind or water can create hazards.
• Bag trash (not recyclables or green waste) before placing it in the container and avoid overfilling, so that trash is contained should the cart tip over.
• Remove carts as soon as possible after collection, to prevent them from blowing or floating into the street.
Customers whose service is impacted by weather conditions may visit wm.com to make alternative arrangements.
