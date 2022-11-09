Latest News
- Newcomers due for Palmdale Council
- Garcia outpacing Smith in race for 27th House seat
- One more to go
- Georgia is new CFP No. 1; Ohio St., Michigan, TCU follow
- Judge, Ohtani among 3 finalists for AL MVP
- NHL results | Tuesday
- Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to victory
- Bittersweet win for Logano as Gibbs family mourns
Most Popular
Articles
- Parent: After-school brawl at Eastside High
- Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park
- Musical road will honor Ermey
- Wind, winter weather hit AV
- Family Resource Center breaks ground in Palmdale
- A final look at the candidates on Tuesday’s ballot
- Authorities identify man killed in Palmdale drive-by shooting
- City seeks input on its housing development
- Strom abandons AVUHSD Board race
- Lancaster’s spectacular season comes to end
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trump to be deposed in filed defamation suit (2)
- City seeks input on its housing development (2)
- For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel (2)
- Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters (2)
- Cal City happy to be in black after audits (2)
- Letters from Readers, Oct. 15, 2022 (2)
- Report: Taliban killed 27 captives (2)
- LA Council picks new leader amid furor over racist comments (2)
- Man accused of attacking Pelosi on a ‘suicide mission’ (2)
- Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer (2)
- LA leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat (2)
- Strom abandons AVUHSD Board race (1)
- German mosque sounds first public call to prayer (1)
- Police: Pelosi assault suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees (1)
- Indiana Democrats pin gains on abortion debate (1)
- Transit Board to discuss records fees at hearing (1)
- City seeks coordination in fight against fentanyl (1)
- State rejects appeal on use of funding (1)
- Strom vows to continue campaigning for seat (1)
- California moves to allow sexual assault victims to track rape kits (1)
- Gas crunch eases in Europe, for now (1)
- County waives pet adoption fees (1)
- Stabbing suspect arrested after one killed, three hurt (1)
- Los Angeles Council censures members amid racism scandal (1)
- Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB (1)
- Outrage erupts at Council meeting over racist remarks (1)
- Motorcycle rider killed in Lake LA collision (1)
- People with disabilities left out of climate planning (1)
- LA supervisors back all-gender bathroom policy (1)
- Pentagon: China still a top threat to US (1)
- Election officials register homeless people to vote (1)
- As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot (1)
- Prosecutor: Stories show Weinstein’s predatory power (1)
- AV Wall display planned to honor Veterans Day (1)
- De Leon says he will not resign from LA Council (1)
- Tax the rich for more EVs? State Dems split (1)
- Activist objects to museum selling toys of Hindu deities (1)
- Weather doesn’t deter voters (1)
- Letters from readers are always welcome (1)
- Newsom wins second term; is White House run next? (1)
- VP Harris fights for Democrats’ future —and her own (1)
- Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% (1)
- Governor condemns antisemitic hate in LA (1)
- Heating worries mount amid costs (1)
- Unveiling of B-21 bomber is scheduled for Dec. 2 (1)
- Gascón recall backers get expedited hearing over invalid signatures (1)
- Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on future plans (1)
- Council OKs water line contract (1)
- Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected (1)
- Pelosi makes public remarks for first time since assault (1)
- AP photographer John Gaps III has died (1)
- Biden to ok release of 15M oil barrels (1)
- A final look at the candidates on Tuesday’s ballot (1)
- Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending (1)
- New indictment in dive boat tragedy (1)
- California: What to expect on election night (1)
- North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes (1)
- Voters fret about polarization before election (1)
- Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings reported (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump (1)
- Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN summit (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony (1)
- Newsom’s campaign for governor looks to future (1)
- LA deputy shoots man armed with a hatchet in Compton (1)
- Russia threatens Ukrainian utilities in war’s new phase (1)
- Saudis say US sought one-month delay of OPEC+ production cuts (1)
- Woman blinded in jail settles for $4.35 million (1)
- Effort to recall embattled Councilman de Leon filed (1)
- UN chief, Gore give heated warnings (1)
- N. Korea fires artillery near border (1)
- Teachers in Palmdale District get pay boost (1)
- LA Council president resigns after racist remarks (1)
- Newsom pardons abortion activist from 1930s, 1940s (1)
- As fentanyl drives overdoses, myths persist (1)
- UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine (1)
- Dancer: I feared Weinstein after assault (1)
- LA mystery: Who taped meeting with racist comments? (1)
- Official: Man in Pelosi attack was in US illegally (1)
- County sheriff accuses Gascón of ‘electioneering’ (1)
- Stratolaunch aircraft completes captive carry flight (1)
- LA councilman’s future uncertain amid racism scandal (1)
- County sees less COVID transmission (1)
- Walker’s firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor (1)
- 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl (1)
- California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing (1)
- Powering homes for the future (1)
- Prosecutors lead probe of Baldwin shooting (1)
- Trump Organization goes on trial (1)
- Haggis’ defense eyes accuser’s emails at trial (1)
- Minn. regent criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’ (1)
- What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims (1)
- Supreme Court justices spar (1)
- North Korea keeps up its missile barrage (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
The Outlet Mall was even crowded this year (less machines). But there was no waiting at the Outlet Mall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.