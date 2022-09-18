OAKLAND — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party, in 2016, was ordered to appear in court after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons.

Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for involuntary manslaughter after the inferno at the Oakland warehouse, an unpermitted artists collective called the Ghost Ship that held events in a building officials said was a fire trap.

