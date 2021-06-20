Throughout the past wrenching 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life stepped up to help others.
Maybe it was someone who picked up an extra bag of groceries each week for a homebound neighbor. Or maybe it was the healthcare workers who labored long hours to care for COVID-19 patients and stayed with them when they died so they wouldn’t be alone.
Or maybe it was the hundreds of school nutrition workers who prepared and distributed thousands of nutritious meals each week to students and their families. Or maybe it was a local nonprofit organization that organized food distribution events, and later COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale offered relief to local businesses and essential workers and stepped up in other ways to help the community.
As of June 12, more than 3.85 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19 including more than 600,000 in the United States and 697 in the Antelope Valley.
The Antelope Valley Press is looking for nominations from the community for a special COVID-19 edition of its annual Hometown Heroes to honor these people.
“We sincerely want to honor people that helped our community get through what has been a very difficult year for so many,” Valley Press Publisher Steve Nakutin said. “That so many people went above and beyond to help their neighbor, their friend, their community, we’d like to celebrate those efforts.”
The Hometown Heroes COVID edition will be published as a glossy magazine. The magazine will include a special pullout section, Women of the AV, to highlight the women who helped the community get through the pandemic. They can be volunteers, doctors, nurses or anyone who helped make the past year more bearable.
Nominations are due July 2. Send your nominations to editor@avpress.com. The magazine will be published July 18.
