Remember the song, “What a difference some rain makes?”
Oh, wait, that was, “What a difference a day makes.”
Well, both are true. The rains (and snows) of 2019-20 brought us a marvelous, vibrant, long-lasting poppy season, one of few bright spots of that benighted year.
The poppies came early and stayed late.
This year, scant rainfall looks to bring us … lots of brown fields?
According to the National Weather Service, we got 10.7 inches of rain last season, but only a meager 1.18 inches fell through the end of February this year.
That means we are about 4.5 inches behind the normal rainfall at this point.
In a normal year, we could expect about three more inches over the remainder of the season (through June 30).
I remember one year in the ’90s, it snowed on Easter Sunday, at the end of March, so maybe there is hope.
We have had four seasons in the last four decades with less than two inches of rain, all of them in huge contrast to the 1992-93 season. That year, 19.57 inches fell.
That was a bad poppy season, though, because too much rain fell.
It’s a Goldilocks situation for the golden poppies — not too much rain, not too little rain, but right in the middle.
———
Given a choice, though, I would rather have a prolific vaccine season than a prolific poppy season in the spring of 2021, and it looks like that is happening.
Appointments are opening all over town, including large vaccine centers.
Los Angeles County just opened vaccinations for educators, and by the time you read this I will have had my first shot.
There is certainly a hopeful feeling in the air about the virus. I posted a clip the other day, though, of Leon Lett.
Remember him? He was the Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman who recovered a fumble in his team’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl three decades ago.
Lett scooped up the loose ball and lumbered toward the goal line and that lineman’s dream of a Super Bowl touchdown.
He started celebrating too soon, however, and a Bills player, Don Beebe, chased him down from behind and knocked the ball from Lett’s hand just before he crossed the goal line.
The ball bounced out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
The moral of the story is don’t be Leon Lett. Don’t celebrate too soon; don’t let up on prudent steps until we’re really across the COVID-19 goal line.
———
And for goodness sake, whatever you do, don’t be Andrew Cuomo.
I hate to say I told you so, but I’ve been telling you for months that this guy was an overrated media darling who did a horrible job as governor of New York in response to COVID-19 and his mistakes literally killed thousands of nursing home patients.
Now it turns out he also harasses women. He says he didn’t realize his “jokes” were offensive. Gee, who knew in 2020 that it was inappropriate to talk about subordinates’ sex lives in the workplace?
The fawning media is fawning no longer. Better late than never.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
