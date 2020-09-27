Every cloud has a silver lining, and one from the COVID-19 pandemic is Zoom.
Zoom is a computer app that allows folks to hold meetings online from wherever they are.
It’s a great tool and, along with Google Meeting and similar programs, is being used here in Mojave for Chamber of Commerce Board and public meetings and other gatherings.
One of Zoom’s big advantages is that you don’t have to drive a long way to attend meetings, a fact that has almost doubled attendance at bi-monthly East Kern Economic Alliance meetings.
It also makes it easier to get speakers from just about anywhere with Internet access.
The disadvantage, of course, is that it eliminates face-to-face experiences. Like the time I sat on a table at the Tehachapi Police Department conference room during an Alliance meeting and it collapsed.
Zoom advice
Like everything new Zoom has a learning curve.
One of the biggest problems is presenting a good image.
Like the TV newsman in suit, tie and white shirt who looked great until the camera revealed that he wasn’t wearing any pants.
At the last Alliance meeting, the bottom half of the moderator’s face was cut off.
There’s also a local official who always seems to be speaking from a darkened broom closet.
The best way to find out how you will look on Zoom is to check yourself out using the “selfie” feature on your cell phone.
If you use a PC camera (which is usually terrible), check yourself on that.
The best cameras are in cell phones and tablets, which means you don’t have to go out and buy a PC camera. Or a PC.
Natural lighting is best, if you can sit near a window.
Do NOT buy a “ ringlight.” These devilish doodads will blind you, and the lighting isn’t all that great.
I often use my IPad sitting on a table with an overhead light and light from a window.
Backgrounds are important. Make sure there’s no overhead fan spinning in the background to distract viewers from your sexy image.
Green screens
If you can sit in front of a plain wall or a “green screen,” you can select a photo that will make it appear that you are just about anywhere, including in front of Mont Saint-Michel Castle in France, from where one of our local educators appears to be speaking.
I always want to warn her to keep an eye on the tide.
Green screens are what allows TV reporters to point to their weather maps from the privacy of their homes, which is especially handy when they have a new arrival in the family.
It also allows Lara Spencer to play with her dog while delivering news about celebrities on “Good Morning America.”
Just don’t wear green.
Early in the Zoom era, I was interviewed by a Bakersfield TV newsman who was new on the job and was calling from his home.
Which was depressingly dark.
Sound is also important.
Sound off
Good sound is best in a room with carpet and curtains, unlike the Channel 7 LA sportscaster whose voice echoes off his home’s bare walls.
It’s also a good idea to lock any small kids in their rooms so they don’t come running in yelling right in the middle of your pontification.
I’m hoping that when our current hell finally ends meetings can be offered in-person and by Zoom, allowing attendance at, say, a meeting in Bakersfield without the two-hour drive dodging 18-wheelers.
The biggest thing I miss about in-person Mojave Chamber of Commerce public meetings are the great sandwiches from Stoken’s.
Working from home
A corollary to Zoom is working from home, which many people have been doing from Tehachapi long before the current disaster.
I read the other day that the Air Force has hundreds of their folks working from home and plan to keep them there in the future.
If the Army did that when I was in it, the food would have been better. Much better. And no KP.
Telecommuting saves travel, time and money.
When we worked in D.C., dry cleaning was one of our major expenses.
Working from home saves on the cost of pants and skirts, and cleaning a jacket seen only occasionally.
Just make sure the camera doesn’t show your pants, or your multi-pocket Cabela’s shorts in summer.
Shorter meetings
Perhaps the biggest benefit of Zoom or phone meetings is that they do not last as long as in-person gatherings.
For some wonderful reason, folks don’t pontificate as much on Zoom as they do face-to-face, and they still get all their business done.
Speakers can also illustrate their comments with slides.
At least those who have mastered PowerPoint to where they show just the slide without all the other surrounding junk.
And change slides themselves with mumbling “next slide.”
See you on Zoom.
Air tankers
For the record, CalFire reports that they can have an air tanker over a fire anywhere in this state within 20 minutes.
Woman to lead BNSF Railway
For the first time in the 200-year history of major American railroads, a woman has been appointed CEO.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Executive Vice President Operations Kathryn M. “Katie” Farmer will assume that post on January 1, and will also become president of the railroad’s board of directors.
BNSF is one of the two railroads that serve Eastern Kern.
Farmer is a 28-year veteran of the railroad, which includes the former Santa Fe Railway that arrived here in the late 1890s.
Together with renewable energy and aerospace interests in eastern Kern County and the Antelope Valley, BNSF is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.
