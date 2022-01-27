PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster Board has approved a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors urging continued enforcement efforts to halt the rampant illegal cannabis cultivation operations across the Valley, in the interest of stopping the illegal use of and contamination of groundwater sources.
The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley and monitoring the health of the underground aquifer.
The Watermaster Board has been in discussions about such a letter since October, but the form went through revisions before receiving unanimous approval, on Wednesday.
The letter was drafted in response to a request by Gailen Kyle, a third-generation farmer on the Valley’s east side. Kyle also requested, and received, a letter from the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors to the Supervisors requesting they do not lift the ban on commercial cannabis cultivation in the unincorporated areas of the county, out of concern for the lack of water to support the industry.
“Although the Watermaster does not have an official position on the legalization of cannabis in Los Angeles County, the Watermaster is tasked with enforcing the terms of the Judgment and ensuring that illegal use of groundwater in the Basin is thwarted to the greatest extent possible,” the letter states. “The Watermaster encourages the Board of Supervisors to continue allocating funds to support law enforcement in an effort to combat illegal cannabis operations in the Antelope Valley, and will cooperate with law enforcement and other Los Angeles County departments and officials in whatever way is most useful and permissible under the Judgment.”
An earlier draft of the letter, presented in December, failed to receive the required unanimous vote of approval, with Director John Calandri dissenting.
Calandri was not present, on Wednesday, with alternate Director Adrienne Reca in his place.
There is no apparent difference between the letters presented, in December and on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.