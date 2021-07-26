PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster on Wednesday will hold a public hearing on its 2020 Annual Report, as well as consider changes to its regulations regarding pumping groundwater from new wells.
The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley.
The adjudicated area governed by the court judgment covers approximately 1,390 square miles of the underlying groundwater basin, encompassing the bulk of the Antelope Valley.
An annual report is required under the judgment and is prepared by the Watermaster Engineer, which is contracted to the firm Todd Groundwater.
The draft report is available at www.avwatermaster.net
It offers an update on the activities of the Watermaster over the past year, as well as the status of monitoring the basin.
The 2020 report, which marks the fifth year under the judgment, states that water pumping has decreased and appears to be stabilizing close to the native safe yield, the amount that may be removed safely from the groundwater basin annually.
About 80% of the two largest categories of groundwater users have complied with the requirement to install meters on their wells, although compliance with reporting requirements remains inconsistent, the report states.
Overall storage of groundwater in underground water banks has increased slightly over the past five years, although some areas of the basin still show declines.
Illegal pumping remains an issue and efforts are being continued to enforce the terms of the judgment, according to the report.
Public comment will be taken at the hearing, and written comments on the annual report may be sent to Watermaster Administrator; AV Watermaster, 5022 West Ave. N Suite 102 No. 158, Palmdale, CA 93551 or by email at mknudson@avek.org.
The Board will also consider changes to its regulations intended to better preserve the basin with new controls on those seeking to pump groundwater through new wells.
The Watermaster Board must approve any new production wells that will tap into the basin and evaluate their potential impact. Should a well user pump in excess of what was allowed by the Board, they may pay fees to purchase water from the State Water Project that will be used to replenish the basin for the overage they pumped.
The new regulations allow the Watermaster to place limits on the excess pumping, regardless of whether replacement fees are paid.
The new regulations also include a provision in which an application for new water pumping may be revoked if it is not used in the place and for what purpose originally stated.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and is via teleconference only.
Those interested may join the meeting via Zoom at http://zoom.us/j/687/127281 or via phone at (669) 900-6833, access code 687 127 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.