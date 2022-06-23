PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster Board of Directors, on Wednesday, unanimously agreed to send letters of appreciation to local government and agencies that have been active in pursuing illegal marijuana growing operations in the Antelope Valley, which involve substantial water theft.
The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley and monitoring the health of the underground aquifer. As such, they are concerned about water theft by illegal grows in the Valley.
The Board approved letters of thanks to be sent to the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Thanks to your tireless work, these illegal cannabis operations and the attendant illegal theft of groundwater are being seriously addressed,” read a draft letter to the City of Lancaster. “The Watermaster encourages the City Council to continue allocating funds to support law enforcement in an effort to combat illegal cannabis operations in the Antelope Valley and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and other city departments and officials in whatever way is most useful and consistent with the terms of the judgment.”
The Board originally was to consider letters to the City of Lancaster and the Board of Supervisors, but it added the others during Wednesday’s meeting.
Chairman Rob Parris said he spoke to Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and learned that the City of Palmdale has also been instrumental in combatting the illegal cultivation, as well as the Sheriff’s Department.
“I think these were the agencies that were most involved in getting the resources out there and making it happen,” he said.
Director Kathy Mac Laren agreed, stating it was her understanding “that Palmdale was being very active.”
“I think this is very important that we do thank them for their support,” she said.
Late last year, the Watermaster sent a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors urging them to seriously address the theft of water for the rampant illegal marijuana grows in the Valley.
It is unclear exactly how much illegally obtained water is being used for the illicit cultivation operations. Unpermitted water wells are being drilled, which threatens the underground aquifer. In 2021 alone, an estimated 150 million gallons of water was used to bring the crop to harvest, officials said following a recent large-scale operation to shut down the grows.
Contamination of the underground aquifer is also a concern, through the unregulated use of pesticides and other chemicals by these illegal operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.