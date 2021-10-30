PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster, the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley and monitoring the health of the underground aquifer, agreed to send a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors or other agencies urging them to seriously address the theft of water for the rampant illegal marijuana grows in the Valley.
The step was in response to a request by a member of the public for the Watermaster to take a stand on the issue.
The move was requested by Gailen Kyle, a third-generation farmer on the Valley’s east side. Kyle also requested, and received, a letter from the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors to the Supervisors requesting they do not lift the ban on commercial cannabis cultivation in the unincorporated areas of the county, out of concern for the lack of water to support the industry.
The Quartz Hill Water District also sent letters to the Board of Supervisors, as well as Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Antelope Valley.
Watermaster General Counsel Craig Parton said it was not within the body’s authority to take a stand on a policy decision, such as opposing legalization of cannabis cultivation, as it would mean favoring one type of water use over another.
However, it was determined the Watermaster could speak out on the issue of water theft, as it falls within its role of monitoring groundwater use and enforcing the terms of the settlement.
“I think we already have, in the judgment and in our rules and regulations, authority to deal with water theft and illegal pumping,” Director Adam Ariki, representing Los Angeles County Waterworks District 40, said. “We can deal with that now. We don’t need any policies or positions on that or anything.”
The Watermaster Board may reach to another enforcement body relating to water theft, Parton said.
Kyle clarified his request, suggesting the Watermaster urge the Supervisors to fully fund the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for enforcement actions.
Watermaster Director John Calandri, representing landowners with water rights, suggested a letter as a means to demonstrate the Watermaster’s concern about the issue.
“I agree, we should speak out about the theft,” Director Kathy Mac Laren-Gomez, representing water suppliers, said.
With the concurrence of the Watermaster directors, Parton said he would draft a letter to that effect, and present it at the next Board meeting in November. He will also research to ensure it is sent to the appropriate agencies.
