PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster is seeking to contract for an administrator and administrative staff.
The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley. For the past six years, the administrative duties have been performed by staff for the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and the Palmdale Water District, billing their time to the Watermaster.
However, with expanded administrative activities as the body has fully developed, it is now seeking outside help dedicated solely to the job.
The Watermaster Board, on Wednesday, agreed to a Request for Proposals for the job, to be sent to a list of more than 20 individuals and firms, as well as posted on the Watermaster website, to recruit applicants.
The position could be full- or part-time, depending on the activity, according to the request.
The Watermaster Board is seeking either an individual to act as administrator, managing a $575,00 to $650,000 annual budget and continuing to utilize the AVEK and PWD support staff, or a firm to provide both administrator and administrative support staff.
The position requires someone with project management skills, current Administrator Matt Knudson said.
Experience with public agencies “would probably be a good fit,” as well, he said.
Among the administrator duties are the customer service role, serving as the primary point of contact regarding the judgment for water producers and the public. This includes providing guidance on well applications, regulatory compliance and water transfers.
The administrator is also in charge of the fiscal duties, including budgeting, invoicing fees and contract administration.
Regardless of who is selected as administrator, AVEK will continue to provide the Board room for meetings and all the audio-visual services that go with it, Knudson said.
The request envisions a transition period of about a year before the new administrator is completely in place.
“Of course, AVEK and PWD staff will be available to the new individual or firm to answer any questions and provide historical perspective” during that transition, he said.
The deadline for proposals is April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.