PWD restrictions

Water began spilling over the Littlerock Dam in January and has continued to overflow since. With the abundance of rain and snow this winter in California, the Palmdale Water District is rolling back some of its mandated water use restrictions, but still encouraging customers to conserve water.

 Photo courtesy of the Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — As atmospheric rivers continue to pummel the state and reservoirs are filling beyond their historical levels, the Palmdale Water District is rolling back mandated water use restrictions.

The Board of Directors on Monday voted to change mandated water conservation measures to voluntary, removing fines and patrols for landscape watering outside the prescribed schedules.

