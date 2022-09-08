SACRAMENTO — Californians stepped up their water conservation, in July, using 10.4% less than two years ago as the state struggles with a years-long drought, state water officials said, Wednesday.
July marks the first full month that new conservation rules like a ban on watering decorative grass were in effect, which state water officials said helped make a difference. Water use started to trend down, in June, after a bump, in April and May.
Electricity shortages...Water shortages....Democrats running California....Connect the dots sheeple.
