Water treatment plant

The Pure Water AV demonstration and learning facility will be the first in California to employ carbon-capture technology to utilize the brine waste created in the water treatment process.

 Artist concept courtesy of the Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District’s proposed advanced water treatment plant that would turn recycled water into groundwater will be notable not only as the first of its kind in the Antelope Valley, but also for partnering with a firm to use brine discarded in the treatment process for its carbon-capture technology.

The District has partnered with Capture6 in an agreement to install the company’s carbon-capture technology in the Pure Water Antelope Valley demonstration facility to be built on PWD property. The demonstration facility will be the proving ground for a future large-scale advanced water treatment plant that will  treat recycled water provided by the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority to a very high level, then inject it into the underground aquifer to bolster local water supplies.

