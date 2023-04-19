PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District’s proposed advanced water treatment plant that would turn recycled water into groundwater will be notable not only as the first of its kind in the Antelope Valley, but also for partnering with a firm to use brine discarded in the treatment process for its carbon-capture technology.
The District has partnered with Capture6 in an agreement to install the company’s carbon-capture technology in the Pure Water Antelope Valley demonstration facility to be built on PWD property. The demonstration facility will be the proving ground for a future large-scale advanced water treatment plant that will treat recycled water provided by the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority to a very high level, then inject it into the underground aquifer to bolster local water supplies.
Under the agreement with Capture6, the Pure Water AV facility will also demonstrate the California and New Zealand-based firm’s technology, which will use the brine created in the water treatment process to create products including hydrochloric acid, which can be used in membrane cleaning cycles, according to a PWD announcement.
This benefits the plant by eliminating the need to safely dispose of the brine waste, which would require about two miles of pipeline and 72 acres of evaporative ponds for the full-scale project, officials said.
This is estimated to save 20-40% over the lifetime cost of the project.
“Successful deployment of this first kind of technology will bring great opportunity to save ratepayers money and allow us to generate nearly all the 5,325 acre-feet of recycled water we are allowed,” PWD Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said in the announcement. “There is synergy between what PWD needs for the disposal of the brine and the brine needed for Capture6’s carbon capture technology. The collaboration will benefit both organizations. It is a long-term solution for us as we move forward with Pure Water AV.”
Under the agreement approved on April 10 by the District Board of Directors, Capture6 will cover the cost of installing and testing their equipment in the demonstration facility. The results of the one-year test of the technology will be reviewed by an outside expert before the District enters into an agreement for the full-scale project.
The Pure Water AV demonstration facility is planned for a site just east of Palmdale Water District’s administrative offices on Avenue Q. In addition to the working components of the advanced treatment system, the 5,490-square-foot facility will include a community room for educational purposes and other community functions, as well as an outdoor courtyard.
Not only is the demonstration facility important for educating the public, it also will provide the data necessary for the regulatory permitting required for the full-scale treatment plant, Rogers said.
The estimated $15 million facility is scheduled to open in 2024, with the full-scale project expected in 2027.
