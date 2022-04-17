ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services Districts’ long-awaited water reclamation plant could be up and running, early next month, if several final issues are cleared, according to the firm contracted to oversee the plant’s construction.
Representatives of Kennedy Jenks spoke to the Board of Directors, on Wednesday, to address the months of delays in finalizing the project. The Board had expressed concerns about the lack of communication from the firm regarding the problems and delays, and requested the presentation.
“I heard your frustrations come through. I share your frustrations on the project,” Pat Huston, Kennedy Jenks Director of Operations, said regarding the Board’s previous meeting, when they requested the presentation. “I’m sorry if we have fallen off on our communications with you.”
The plant was scheduled to start operations, in December, but has been plagued with issues found during tests of the equipment in preparation for that startup.
The primary delay has been with blowers that are crucial to the plant’s function, but which have had a number of issues, including problems in receiving parts to fix the issues.
To meet the schedule, the blowers had to be started by Sept. 15, Thien Ng, Kennedy Jenks Southern California Construction Lead, said.
That was delayed until Oct. 5, when the manufacturer’s representative came to start them. The first of the two worked, but the second did not complete the test due to a control system failure, he said.
“This testing is very important. … We don’t want to skip it and come back later,” he said.
The parts necessary to fix the control system were not on-site and had to be ordered, leading to further delays, until early December, when the wrong parts arrived. Then, a second part was found to need replacing; it had to be shipped from Korea.
“It didn’t go smoothly,” Ng said.
On March 22 to 25, without the replacement parts, the manufacturer offered a substitute that would be a temporary fix to allow the system to start up and test, but could not be used operationally.
“Those messages didn’t sit well with us,” Ng said, and they pressed for a meeting with higher-ups in the manufacturing firm.
Eventually, they used the temporary part, under warranty, to complete the blower test, on April 8.
Unfortunately, at the time the issues with the blowers arose, at the end of the construction period, Kennedy Jenks was starting to demobilize its team as a means of conserving what was left in the project budget, to stretch it through the operational start up, Huston said.
“What I realized is that we fell off our communication with staff and with you all, and that’s something we’re improving on a go-forward basis,” he said.
RCSD Public Works Manager Brach Smith confirmed that District staff requested to reduce the contractor team’s time on-site to preserve budget.
“We made that request,” he said.
The problems have not ended with the blower test, however; during the process, they learned that the ducting in the blower room is not adequate to keep it cool when the blowers are running and prevent them from overheating and shutting down. Ng said the team is working on a solution and should have one in the next week or so.
Director Greg Wood argued this was something that should have been taken care of even before construction, as Kennedy Jenks designed the plant. That was one reason the District hired them to oversee construction, he said.
“Here we are, three years later, we have no HVAC system,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with these blowers when we get into July and August.
“The blowers are the most critical part of the plant. No blowers, no process,” Wood said.
Ng said they would work through the issues to ensure the blowers are reliable and the HVAC system will work.
“We will” find the answers, Huston said.
The target date to have the plant started for a 30-day acceptance period is May 11.
Well aware that any large construction project will have its hiccups, RCSD General Manager Steve Perez said the water reclamation plant’s problems were exacerbated by COVID-19 and supply chain issues.
“I take some of the blame, too,” for the communication deficiencies, he said, adding that he should have had the firm in for monthly reports. “That part of it, the communication, I think I should’ve done better.”
