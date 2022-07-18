ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District’s Water Reclamation Plant has begun its start-up procedures, which officials expect will take about six to eight weeks to complete and be in a normal operations mode.
On July 11, the District began introducing “seed sludge,” which contains the microorganisms that do much of the work of cleaning the water during the plant’s processes. Bringing in this sludge from the Los Angeles County Sanitation District’s plant in Lancaster was necessary to populate the Rosamond plant’s system and get the biological processes underway.
The crew began adding wastewater to be treated, but “we encountered some unexpected complications,” Senior Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation Ryan Becker reported, at Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting.
These complications were expected to be cleared, by the end of the week, which would allow them to continue through the 30-day start-up period, he said.
Director Greg Wood noted that such “unexpected complications” are common when initiating a plant such as this one.
After the 30-day start-up period, the District has three months to produce the quality effluent that will be used to recharge the underlying water basin, according to the permit from the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, Becker said.
While he expects they will meet the permit requirements before then, that provides ample time to address any start-up complications, he said.
The permit requires that the plant produce effluent that has a nitrate content below 10%, he said, and the pilot program averaged below 5%.
“We should have no problem meeting our permit requirements at all,” Becker said. “I don’t see any problems meeting our goals.”
The Water Reclamation Plant was developed as a means of addressing more than one issue facing the District.
In addition to handling the community’s wastewater disposal, the plant will recharge the underlying groundwater basin, providing additional groundwater for the District to pump.
The District has been under an order from the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board, since November 2015, to reduce excess nitrates seeping into the groundwater from water treated to a secondary level at the existing wastewater treatment plant. The treated water is sent to evaporation ponds on-site, which have been found to be leaking.
An option to reline the ponds was deemed to be too costly and this alternative was developed.
The reclamation plant will take the secondary-treated effluent, treat it additionally to remove nitrates, then percolate the resulting water into the ground.
This is intended to not only resolve the nitrate contamination problem with the regulators, but also recharge the aquifer, allowing the district to pump more groundwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.