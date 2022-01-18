PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District has begun a $2 million water main line replacement project in a central Palmdale neighborhood.
The area affected is bounded by Third Street East to Division Street, and Desert Sands Park to Avenue Q.
Work on the project was to begin with potholing on Avenue P-12, with construction also taking place on Stanridge Avenue, Second and Third streets east, Carolside Avenue and Division Street.
The 1.5-mile project is expected to be completed by mid-April, according to contractor Toro Enterprises.
“This is one of our bigger water main replacements for this year,” PWD Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said. “We hope to limit some of the disruptions to the community by keeping everyone informed. Once the work is completed, we look forward to fewer leaks in this area.”
Most of the existing pipes in this area date to the 1950s and are double-dipped and wrapped in steel.
The new pipelines will be ductile iron pipes, and the contractor will also install new services to the existing customers, according to a release from the District.
With the completion of this project, the District will have about 3.5 miles of pipeline from the 1950s remaining in its 400-plus miles of pipeline system, according to District officials.
Later this year, three other smaller pipeline replacement projects will take place at Avenue P and 15th Street East, Avenue Q-6 from 12th to 15th street east, and Avenue Q-10 and 12th Street East.
