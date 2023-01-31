PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning more about water are invited to take part in the Palmdale Water District’s Water Ambassador program.
The program, which graduated its inaugural class, in October 2018, is designed to inform members of the public about the District and its efforts, so they may share the information with the rest of the community.
Registration has begun for the 2023 Water Ambassador Academy. The four weekly sessions, beginning, April 5, provide in-depth information on the District’s history, water supply sources, infrastructure, finances and future plans.
The Academy culminates with a tour of Littlerock Dam and the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant, so ambassadors may see first-hand, the path water takes from the watershed collection behind the dam through treatment to customers’ taps.
The goal is to have ambassadors who represent a diverse range of backgrounds and interests from the community, to help the broader public better understand the District and its functions.
An earlier Academy class included a teacher, a janitor, retirees, members of Friends of the Littlerock Dam, a candidate for the District Board of Directors and a representative from state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office.
The Academy is one of several outreach efforts by the Palmdale Water District to help residents better understand the area’s water supplies and use and to encourage conservation.
District employees frequently interact with local schools on programs regarding water supplies, conservation and using hands-on science experiments to demonstrate water treatment and quality tests.
The Academy is free, but registration is required. For information, or to sign up, contact Public Affairs Specialist Michelle Trejo at mtrejo@palmdalewater.org or 661-441-5944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.