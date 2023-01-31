PWD Water Ambassador

Curtis Cobb, Palmdale Water District lead plant operator at the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant, explains how the plant uses granulated activated carbon, or GAC, for the final filtration process to members of the District’s Water Ambassador Academy program. Registration is now open for the 2023 Academy, which begins, in April.

 Courtesy photo

PALMDALE — Residents interested in learning more about water are invited to take part in the Palmdale Water District’s Water Ambassador program.

The program, which graduated its inaugural class, in October 2018, is designed to inform members of the public about the District and its efforts, so they may share the information with the rest of the community.

