The California Water Service Group has announced it has opened its annual College Scholarship Program.
Eligible students residing in areas served by its subsidiaries may apply for one of multiple scholarships totaling $80,000. Areas include California, Hawaii, New Mexico and Washington.
“As many of our neighbors and customers continue to face economic hardship due to the pandemic, providing financial assistance so students can afford a post-secondary education is more important than ever,” President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki said. “The scholarship program is part of our commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities we serve, and we encourage any students who meet the eligibility requirements to apply.”
Among the awards to be given are four $10,000 scholarships with additional, smaller amounts of $2,500 to $5,000 provided.
To be eligible for the 2021 College Scholarship Program, students must be pursuing a degree in higher education and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service and financial need.
The annual scholarships are part of the group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by the non-profit organization Scholarship America. To date, the group has provided $440,000 in scholarships to students through the program.
Visit www.learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships to learn more about the scholarship program or to apply.
The application period will close on April 16, and winners will be announced in the summer.
