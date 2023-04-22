Water flushing

The west side of 15th Street West between avenues J and J-4 will have running water over the weekend and into Monday as Los Angeles County workers flush out a water well.

 Photo courtesy of Kathryn Barger’s office

LANCASTER — Water will flow along 15th Street West south of Avenue J during nighttime and morning hours over the weekend and Monday as Los Angeles County workers flush out a water well on which work was done.

The water is scheduled to flow in 15th Street West’s westside gutter from 10 p.m., today to 6 a.m., Sunday, and from 10 p.m., Sunday to noon, Monday.

