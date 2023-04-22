LANCASTER — Water will flow along 15th Street West south of Avenue J during nighttime and morning hours over the weekend and Monday as Los Angeles County workers flush out a water well on which work was done.
The water is scheduled to flow in 15th Street West’s westside gutter from 10 p.m., today to 6 a.m., Sunday, and from 10 p.m., Sunday to noon, Monday.
