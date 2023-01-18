LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts 37 and 40 are offering help to Antelope Valley customers with overdue bills.
Community outreach events to explain the assistance — which include a state program to pay up to $2,000 in past due bills for low-income families and an extended payment plan option — are scheduled, this week and next week, in Lancaster.
The outreach events are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., today, and Jan. 25, at the Antelope Valley Waterworks Office, 260 East Ave. K-8, Lancaster. The first event was last week.
To set up an extended payment plan, which offers an additional three to 12 months to pay water bills, call Waterworks at 877-637-3661.
This help is not available to all households in the Antelope Valley, but only to those homes served by Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts 37 and 40.
Waterworks District 40 covers most, but not all, of Lancaster, part of west Palmdale and Anaverde, most of Lake Los Angeles and Hi Vista, part of Littlerock and Sun Village and part of Pearblossom.
Waterworks District 37 covers part of Acton.
In a email sent to past due customers, the county reminded Waterworks customers that, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors implemented customer protection measures to ensure that county residents continued to receive uninterrupted water service.
During this water utility shutoff moratorium, late fees and non-payment disconnections were deferred from March 2020 through Aug. 30, 2022, the letter said. However, disconnections for non-payment are resuming.
