PALMDALE — A local water utility company is set to share information about how the Littlerock Creek watershed was adversely affected by the Bobcat fire.
Palmdale Water District will host a free, virtual event at 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 and provide information to the public about what steps are being taken to mitigate the damage.
Much of the watershed has been burned and there is concern that potential heavy debris flow will create excessive sediment in the Littlerock Reservoir and affect water quality.
General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux said 60% of the District’s watershed was burned by the Bobcat fire.
“This is the most damage the watershed has suffered since the Littlerock Dam was built nearly 100 years ago,” he said. “We invite our community to join us to learn about the damage and what it means for our water supply.”
The reservoir’s water, which results from rain and snow melt from the nearby Angeles National Forest mountains, is one of three sources of water the PWD treats for nearly 117,000 people. The other two sources are local groundwater and State Water Project water from northern California.
The virtual event, featuring LaMoreaux and PWD Engineering/Grant Manager Scott Rogers, will provide attendees with information about the history of the dam and reservoir, watershed damage, the importance of the watershed to PWD and its customers, emergency sediment removal and a US Geological Service study and partnership.
There will be photos and drone videos from the dam and reservoir, which has been closed by the US Forest Service for safety and environmental recovery.
Registration is required for the event and residents can sign up at seam.ly/24DEApvh or on the PWD website at palmdalewater.org
