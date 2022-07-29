PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is gradually clearing the backlog of delinquent customer accounts, created during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a moratorium on shutting off service for nonpayment.
Following the state directives, the District suspended its practice, in April 2020, of shutting off water service when customers’ bills go unpaid, no matter the amount owed. It began to resume the practice, in March, and has offered payment arrangements for delinquent customers.
As of June 20, the District has 914 accounts owing $50 or more for 60 days or more, totaling $308,973, Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer reported, Monday. This is the first time the number of delinquent accounts has been below 1,000.
It is down from the 1,576 such accounts outstanding, in June 2021, which totaled $919,068.
In the month-to-month tally, the outstanding accounts were down by 19.6%, from May, which recorded 1,013 accounts totaling $369,465.
“We’re slowly collecting this outstanding amount. I would say we’re doing very well considering the conditions,” Hoffmeyer said.
The District has been working with customers to clear this type of delinquent accounts. Payment plans have been made for 187 of the 914 outstanding accounts, as of June 30, Hoffmeyer said.
These payment arrangements cover $124,686 due in total, with $59,130 collected so far.
Director Scott Kellerman questioned what is planned for the other 727 delinquent accounts that do not have payment arrangements.
“Are we expecting to back anything from those?” he said.
The District can not take action on an account until it is 60 days past due.
“That’s when payment arrangements go into effect,” Hoffmeyer said.
Because staff can only work with so many accounts at a time, they have focused first on those accounts with the largest amount outstanding for making payment arrangements, he said.
Additionally, some of the original 1,576 delinquent accounts were also cleared through a state program, he said.
