PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is gradually clearing the backlog of delinquent customer accounts, created during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a moratorium on shutting off service for nonpayment.

Following the state directives, the District suspended its practice, in April 2020, of shutting off water service when customers’ bills go unpaid, no matter the amount owed. It began to resume the practice, in March, and has offered payment arrangements for delinquent customers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.