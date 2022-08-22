Big Rock Creek map

The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association is further examining a plan to store surplus State Water Project water through recharging the Valley’s underground aquifer along Big Rock Creek.

 Map courtesy of Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association agreed, on Thursday, to pursue two parallel options for recharging the underlying aquifer with surplus water from the State Water Project in and adjacent to Big Rock Creek, in the southeastern part of the Valley.

A pilot study of the original plan — to recharge water directly into the aquifer through the creek bed — conducted in 2019-2020 proved to be infeasible, as the ground did not absorb the water fast enough to prevent it from spilling downstream, where it crossed and flooded East Avenue T.

