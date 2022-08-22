PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association agreed, on Thursday, to pursue two parallel options for recharging the underlying aquifer with surplus water from the State Water Project in and adjacent to Big Rock Creek, in the southeastern part of the Valley.
A pilot study of the original plan — to recharge water directly into the aquifer through the creek bed — conducted in 2019-2020 proved to be infeasible, as the ground did not absorb the water fast enough to prevent it from spilling downstream, where it crossed and flooded East Avenue T.
Instead, the Association is looking at either using culverts beneath avenues T and S to direct the water without flooding the roads, or to pipe water into recharge basins east of the creek bed.
Each alternative had trade-offs in terms of recharge capacity, environmental permitting requirements and costs.
The culverts have the lowest cost — an estimated construction cost of $190,000 to $260,000 — and also can provide a public safety benefit by preventing roadway flooding from storm runoff, Paul Chau of consulting firm Kennedy Jenks told the Association members, Thursday. Kennedy Jenks is nearing completion of the draft report for its study of the project.
However, the culverts have a limited recharge capacity — only about 2,200 acre-feet per year. An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons.
The basins have greater recharge capacity but are also more expensive, as they require infrastructure to deliver the water for recharge, Chau said.
Two sites were studied for the basins, along with a combination of the two. In terms of cost, the study estimated about $1 million for either separate site, and about $3 million for the two combined, he said.
The larger, combined alternative provides the most cost value in terms of recharge, and offers cost savings over the two individual sites through shared infrastructure.
“It’s a pretty cost-effective option,” he said.
The combined site would have a recharge capacity of about 60,300 acre-feet annually, at a lower cost than other water bank projects in the area, Association Chairman Rob Parris said.
“This seems like a very good project for the cost,” he said.
It could also be suitable project for state funding plans, he said.
When the draft study is completed — expected in the next couple months, Chau said — the Association will approach each member agency to gauge their interest in which option they want to pursue. For the larger basin option, agencies will have to assess their own availability of water to recharge and decide how they may participate, General Manager Peter Thompson III said.
Staff may also approach outside agencies to determine if there is interest in joining the basin project, he said.
The Antelope Valley Watermaster Engineer will have to review whatever project the Association chooses to pursue, to evaluate the impact on the groundwater basin, which is governed by the Watermaster.
“I’d be real interested in what her thoughts are,” Parris said.
Commissioner Keith Dyas said the Association should consider the possibility of the culvert option as a stand-alone project, alongside the basin option.
The study for both options is only for recharge capability; it does not include any study of removing the water for later use through dedicated wells or pipelines. Instead, it is envisioned the recharge would be a type of credit to the Association members, allowing them to draw from existing groundwater wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.