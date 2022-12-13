Water Watch

PALMDALE — Seeking additional means of storing water when it is available, the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association is studying the potential for recharging the underlying aquifer with surplus water from the State Water Project in and adjacent to Big Rock Creek, in the southeastern part of the Valley.

The Association is made up of representatives of the three entities in the Valley that contract for water through the State Water Project and carried through the California Aqueduct: Palmdale Water District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District.

