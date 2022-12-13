PALMDALE — Seeking additional means of storing water when it is available, the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association is studying the potential for recharging the underlying aquifer with surplus water from the State Water Project in and adjacent to Big Rock Creek, in the southeastern part of the Valley.
The Association is made up of representatives of the three entities in the Valley that contract for water through the State Water Project and carried through the California Aqueduct: Palmdale Water District, Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District.
The Association hired consulting firm Kennedy Jenks to study the issue. A pilot study of the original plan — to recharge water directly into the aquifer through the creek bed — conducted, in 2019-2020, proved to be infeasible, as the ground did not absorb the water fast enough to prevent it from spilling downstream, where it crossed and flooded East Avenue T.
Instead, the Association is looking at either using culverts beneath avenues T and S to direct the water without flooding the roads, or to pipe water into recharge basins east of the creek bed.
Each alternative had trade-offs in terms of recharge capacity, environmental permitting requirements and costs.
The draft feasibility study of the options was presented to the Association, on Thursday, with the caveat that both require coordination with outside agencies that is not yet complete.
“We came to the conclusion that Kennedy Jenks has pushed its analysis as far as it can go without the remaining pieces that really are dependent on other agencies at this time,” Association General Manager Peter Thompson II said.
In the case of the culverts, coordination is required with the Los Angeles County Flood Control District, and the basins option requires analysis with PWD and AVEK to determine how soon it would be utilized for storage by them or other State Water Contractors that receive water through that section of the aqueduct, according to the staff report.
Both options would also require confirmation from the state Department of Water Resources that the siphon at the aqueduct used to remove water for the original feasibility test may still be used for either of these options.
The culverts have the lowest cost, but also have a limited recharge capacity — only about 2,000 acre-feet per year. An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, according to the study.
“This is a small-investment, small-project capacity,” Paul Chau of Kennedy Jenks said in presenting the draft feasibility study to the Association Board of Directors.
The recharge basins have greater recharge capacity but are also more expensive, as they require infrastructure to deliver the water for recharge and the cost of purchasing the land for the basins is an added cost.
This option could also be built in two separate areas or combined into one, depending on the size desired and land purchases. The westernmost section could hold an estimated 22,000 acre-feet per year, at a cost of more $2 million, Chau said.
The second area would have a capacity of 8,400 acre-feet, per year, at $2.3 million. The combination of both would be about 30,000 acre-feet, per year, recharge at a cost of about $3.3 million, with some efficiencies in terms of sharing infrastructure, he said.
Both options, the culverts and the basins, were seen as beneficial by the Antelope Valley Watermaster engineer, which oversees groundwater pumping in the Valley, he said.
Association Director Shelley Sorsabal, representing AVEK, questioned how the proposed project has evolved, from a relatively small project using Big Rock Creek.
“Now it seems like it has escalated to quite an expensive project. How are we going to pay for it?” she said.
If the Association moves forward with the more expensive basin options, the members would have to look at a cost-sharing formula not only among themselves, but also by bringing in other water agencies, Thompson said.
Sorsabal also noted that the timing of the project is a problem, as no agencies have surplus water to store during the ongoing drought.
“The water has to be available to put in the ground,” she said.
However, by waiting, there may not be the storage facility ready when there is surplus water to store.
“Compared to the cost of other water banks, this is a very, very small amount,” Board Chair Rob Parris said.
The smaller basin option is the most attractive in terms of cost, “because we can always expand, if we need,” he said.
Building the culverts, as a start, would still have some real public benefit with 2,200 acre-feet per year capacity, he said.
The draft feasibility report will be presented to the governing boards of the Association’s members.
