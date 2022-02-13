PALMDALE — The Valley’s three contractors that receive water through the State Water Project agreed to distribute funds collected by the Antelope Valley Watermaster from those that have pumped more water than allowed, and release State Water Project water into the local aquifer to replace the overdrawn amounts, when it is available.
The Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association — which consists of representatives of the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, Palmdale Water District and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District — previously agreed to a plan to provide what is known as replacement water, water that is brought in from outside the adjudicated basin to replenish supplies and help ensure the health of the groundwater basin.
The Antelope Valley Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley. The adjudicated area governed by the court judgment covers approximately 1,390 square miles of the underlying groundwater basin encompassing the bulk of the Antelope Valley.
The Watermaster charges replacement water assessments to those who use more groundwater than they are allowed under the court settlement. Those fees are set each year and used to purchase additional water to replace the extra groundwater pumped.
On Thursday, the Association agreed to distribute the $482,808 collected in replacement fees by the Watermaster to the three State Water Contractors, to be used to purchase or otherwise obtain 1,058 acre-feet of water.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year before recent droughts reduced usage.
The collected fees are divided up based on where the excess water was drawn: each contractor replaces water taken from within its boundaries.
For water pumped from outside the contractors’ boundaries, the amount is divided up based on their respective proportion of State Water Project allocation.
This means that AVEK, as the largest contractor, has 85% of the outside-the-boundaries fees, while Palmdale has 12.5% and Littlerock Creek 1.5%, according to AVSWCA General Manager Peter Thompson II.
Under this formula, AVEK receives $481,113 for 1,055 acre-feet, Palmdale receives $1,529 for 2.64 acre-feet and Littlerock $165 for .29 acre-feet.
If any of the three agencies does not have the water to supply, one of the other agencies may take the replacement fees instead, Thompson said.
If all three can not supply the water, the Watermaster may go to outside sources, with the coordination of the AVSWCA, or approve transfers from within the adjudicated area.
The water also does not have to be replaced immediately, he said.
