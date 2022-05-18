PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors gave their vote of approval in the job of General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux, extending his contract another year and awarding a 2.5% merit raise.
On May 9, the Directors approved the sixth amendment to LaMoreaux’s contract, originally effective, July 30, 2015, during a closed-door session following the regular meeting.
This amendment increases his annual salary by a total of 7.4%, including both the merit raise and a 4.9% cost of living increase, based on the consumer price index, according to a District spokesperson.
These raises combined, will increase LaMoreaux’s annual salary by $20,173, from $272,615 to $292,788, according to the contract language.
The contract amendment also extends the duration of the contract to July 29, 2024.
The general manager’s contract was amended two years after it was originally enacted, then annually for the four years since.
The salary increase is based upon a performance evaluation by the Board.
In his written report, on May 9, LaMoreaux included his significant actions and accomplishments over the past two years, information that is historically part of the general manager evaluation, he said.
In addition to coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, LaMoreaux listed items such as hiring a consultant to assist in obtaining state funding to connect the Alpine Springs Mobile Home Park to the water system, awarding a contract for new meters to enable automatic meter reading, completing a high-level feasibility study for the groundwater augmentation project, approving a new lease for the American Indian Little League field on District property, continuing the relationship which began in 1963; completing the Hazard Mitigation Plan, completing an emergency removal of sediment from behind Littlerock Dam, due to expected debris from the Bobcat Fire; completing several well rehabilitations and main line replacement projects, responding to the California governor’s drought declarations in both 2021 and 2022, contracting for the design and environmental work associated with the Littlerock Reservoir sediment removal project, working on a groundwater recharge site near Big Rock Creek with other Antelope Valley State Water Contractors and updating the District’s divisions based on the 2020 Census data.
