PALMDALE — The Palmdale Recycled Water Authority announced Thursday that it is seeking residents interested in serving on its Board for 2021.
Helen Velador, the current Public Member on the Board, will not be renewing her term for next year. She has served for PRWA since its inception in 2013.
Dennis LaMoreaux, executive director for the Authority, said Velador has done a great job contributing to the decisions that have been made and the different types of activities that the water authority has been able to do.
“So it’ll be a big loss for her not to return and for somebody as interested in the process that she was to come in,” he said.
The water authority is a joint governance system between the City of Palmdale and Palmdale Water District consisting of five directors. Two from the City and two from PWD. The last seat is the Public Member position held by Velador.
The Authority is looking to fill this position with an applicant who lives within its boundaries and demonstrates an interest in the use of recycled water.
Applications will be accepted until at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 and are encouraged to include a resumé.
Once the applications are received, the water authority’s four-member Board will interview candidates during their January meeting and make a recommendation or rank the candidates to the Palmdale City Council and Palmdale Water District Board.
The candidate must be approved and by both entities before being sworn in at the following the water authority’s meeting. The process could take a couple of months for a candidate to be approved LaMoreaux said.
The public member position is a one-year renewable term and receives a $150 compensation per meeting attended.
There will also be reimbursement for training expenses.
Meetings are typically held at 6 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the Palmdale City Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
Completed applications can be faxed to 661-267-5193, submitted online, or emailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org. Prospective applicants can also mail them to the Office of the City Clerk postmarked with the deadline date.
An appointment is required if someone wishes to hand-deliver the application.
